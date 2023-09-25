Alan vows to change political status quo, move Ghana beyond duopoly of NDC, NPP

Founder and Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has announced four dominant pillars in his bid to win the hearts of Ghanaians to be voted next president of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, Alan Kyerematen said he has decided to quit the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to run for president in the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate.

One of the major pillars of his presidential ambition is an assurance to the Ghanaian people to change the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP.

He explained “This will break divisive partisanship in governance in Ghana, and bring an end to the “winner takes all” political syndrome."

According to Alan Kyerematen, there is a need to promote reforms in the internal democratic processes and procedures of all political parties, such as introducing ‘One Man One Vote’ (OMOV) to ensure inclusiveness and reduce the effect of monetization in politics.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry also pledged to promote the establishment of a Government of National Unity, which will include people from all walks of life, irrespective of their political, religious, and ethnic affiliations: rich or poor, able-bodied or physically challenged, young or old, women and men.

Alan also assures that he will build consensus on a National Development Agenda which will introduce a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation.

This paradigm shift will be driven by the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which he noted puts the private sector and the business community at the center of national development efforts.

The resigned NPP member is also hoping to inspire behavioral and attitudinal change in the people of Ghana when he becomes president.