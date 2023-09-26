ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.09.2023 Headlines

I've no doubt that the super delegates conference was strategically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant—Alan

I've no doubt that the super delegates conference was strategically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant—Alan
26.09.2023 LISTEN

Failed flagbearer aspirant of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen has said events in the party compelled him to exit.

He noted that what broke the camel's back was the happenings in the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26.

According to him, the election was strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, he indicated that his sacrifices for the party are not appreciated hence his resignation from the party.

“To make matters worse, it was absolutely clear as indicated in my Press Statement of September 6th this year that, the Super Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant. The level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the Conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our Party,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

He continued that certain decisions made by the National Council breached the party constitution.

“The subsequent decisions made by the National Council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off, arising from the Super Delegates Conference, in direct contravention of both the Constitution of the Party and the Guidelines issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, will go down in history as a travesty of justice, and a demonstration of high handedness by the highest decision-making body of the Party, second only to the Annual Delegates Conference,” he stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematens posters Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters

22 minutes ago

Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to fac...

35 minutes ago

Former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Alan Kyerematen deserves commendation for choosing country over NPP — Ablakwa

45 minutes ago

Lawyer Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Continue to have faith in NPP; with God we can break the 8 — Lawyer Frimpong Kod...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos NPP undemocratic; you're also not an alternative — Sammy Gyamfi jabs Alan Akufo-Addo’s NPP undemocratic; you're also not an alternative — Sammy Gyamfi jab...

2 hours ago

Those who criticise Akufo-Addo's daughters do so out of envy —Ellen Daaku Those who criticise Akufo-Addo's daughters do so out of envy —Ellen Daaku

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorBiHouse: 'The demo was a contract, it's a source of income for someone; NDC is responsible' — Charles Owusu #OccupyJulorBiHouse: 'The demo was a contract, it's a source of income for someo...

2 hours ago

I dont have issues with Ghanaians demonstrating but it's wrong to label the seat of government as Julorbi House—Egyapa Mercer I don’t have issues with Ghanaians demonstrating but it's wrong to label the sea...

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: 'I'd boycott police activities if I were an editor, manager of a media house' —MFWA Founder 'angry' at police #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: 'I'd boycott police activities if I were an editor,...

3 hours ago

'Haruna Iddrisu's removal has infuriated Northerners, evoked the spirit of loyalty behind Bawumia' —Allotey Jacobs 'Haruna Iddrisu's removal has infuriated Northerners, evoked the spirit of loyal...

Just in....
body-container-line