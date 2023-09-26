I've no doubt that the super delegates conference was strategically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant—Alan

26.09.2023 LISTEN

Failed flagbearer aspirant of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen has said events in the party compelled him to exit.

He noted that what broke the camel's back was the happenings in the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26.

According to him, the election was strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, he indicated that his sacrifices for the party are not appreciated hence his resignation from the party.

“To make matters worse, it was absolutely clear as indicated in my Press Statement of September 6th this year that, the Super Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant. The level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the Conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our Party,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

He continued that certain decisions made by the National Council breached the party constitution.

“The subsequent decisions made by the National Council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off, arising from the Super Delegates Conference, in direct contravention of both the Constitution of the Party and the Guidelines issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, will go down in history as a travesty of justice, and a demonstration of high handedness by the highest decision-making body of the Party, second only to the Annual Delegates Conference,” he stated.