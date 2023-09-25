ModernGhana logo
My continuous stay in NPP will create further tension, division – Alan justifies decision to break away

Former Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen has reiterated his displeasure over the intimidations his team suffered in the Super Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This has compelled the leading member of the NPP to announce today, Monday, September 25, his resignation from the party.

“The level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the Conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our Party. The subsequent decisions made by the National Council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off, arising from the Super Delegates Conference, in direct contravention of both the Constitution of the Party and the Guidelines issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, will go down in history as a travesty of justice, and a demonstration of high handedness by the highest decision-making body of the Party, second only to the Annual Delegates Conference.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Alan Kyerematen said at his press conference in Accra.

In his announcement, Alan Kyerematen explained that if he continued to stay in the NPP, it would bring further tension and divisions.

He said, “It is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.”

To champion his bid to become the next president, Alan Kyerematen is going to ride on the back of a Movement of Change which has the Ghanaian youth at the centre of his campaign.

He has promised to serve all Ghanaians and not a political party.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
