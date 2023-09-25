ModernGhana logo
NPP hijacked by selected group of party leaders, some unscrupulous party apparatchiks – Alan

25.09.2023 LISTEN

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has announced his resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The announcement was made on Monday, September 25, less than a month after he withdrew from the flagbearer race of the party.

Among the many reasons behind his decision to quit the NPP for the second time, Alan Kyerematen said he no longer recognises the once noble party he joined in 1992.

He said the NPP as it stands now has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.

“I joined the New Patriotic Party at the very beginning of its establishment as a Founding Member, believing in its core values and the long-standing traditions of its antecedents, predicated on fairness, equity, probity, accountability, and transparency. I have devoted the best part of my professional career to serving the Party, and I still believe in the vision of the founding fathers of the Party.

“However, the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks,” Alan Kyerematen bemoaned.

Despite quitting the NPP, Alan Kyerematen said he cherishes the relationship with the party and still believes in the ideals of the founding fathers of the party.

He urged NPP followers to vote for Members of Parliament of their choice but chose him as President in the 2024 General Elections to bring the change and transformation Ghana needs.

He said if elected President, he will be president for all Ghanaians and not just one political party.

