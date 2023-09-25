Election 2024: Alan goes Independent after ditching NPP

Former Cabinet Minister, Alan Kyerematen has promised to stage a war against corruption when he becomes president of Ghana.

This was a key message on Monday, September 25, when he announced his decision to contest the 2024 General Elections as an Independent Candidate.

Speaking at his press conference in Accra, Alan Kyerematen also announced his decision to resign from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to establish and lead a new 'Movement for Change' in the country.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Alan Kyerematen announced.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry continued, “To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.”

In his address, Alan Kyerematen said it is abundantly clear to him that his services and contributions to the NPP are not appreciated, and that his continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to his decision to resign from the Party in 2008.

He said he is driven by passion to continue serving his country and that is why he has decided to pursue his Presidential ambition after quitting the NPP.