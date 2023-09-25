ModernGhana logo
Alan Kyerematen quits NPP again

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with immediate effect.

This is the second time the leading member of the NPP has resigned from the party.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, September 25, Alan Kyerematen explained that he is resigning from the NPP because he feels his services are not appreciated by the party.

As a next step in his political career, the former Cabinet Minister has also announced his decision to contest for President as an Independent Candidate in the 2024 General Elections.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Alan Kyerematen said.

The former Trade Minister continued, “To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.”

He said the new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana.

At the press conference, Alan Kyerematen said he is the only leader who can guarantee economic freedom while bringing the needed change to make the lives of Ghanaians better.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

