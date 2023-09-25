North East: 60-year-old woman shot dead over witchcraft accusation

Police in the North East region are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman accused of witchcraft in Janga, West Mamprusi district. The woman was reportedly shot by a young man who is related to her.

Her body has since been taken to the WaleWale Hospital for an autopsy.

According to a brother-in-law of the deceased, Zakari Iddi, the woman was at home when the assailant came and shot her.

“She was in her room and they pulled out to the entrance and they shot her. All that I know is that she is suspected of witchcraft,” Iddi told Citi News.

Ghana’s parliament passed a bill in 2020 to protect people accused of witchcraft, making it a crime to abuse them or send them away from communities.

The law was passed after a 90-year-old woman was lynched in Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region in July 2020, drawing condemnation from local and international rights groups.

-Citi Newsroom