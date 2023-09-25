ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

North East: 60-year-old woman shot dead over witchcraft accusation

Social News North East: 60-year-old woman shot dead over witchcraft accusation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Police in the North East region are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman accused of witchcraft in Janga, West Mamprusi district. The woman was reportedly shot by a young man who is related to her.

Her body has since been taken to the WaleWale Hospital for an autopsy.

According to a brother-in-law of the deceased, Zakari Iddi, the woman was at home when the assailant came and shot her.

“She was in her room and they pulled out to the entrance and they shot her. All that I know is that she is suspected of witchcraft,” Iddi told Citi News.

Ghana’s parliament passed a bill in 2020 to protect people accused of witchcraft, making it a crime to abuse them or send them away from communities.

The law was passed after a 90-year-old woman was lynched in Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region in July 2020, drawing condemnation from local and international rights groups.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Alan goes Independent after ditching NPP Election 2024: Alan goes Independent after ditching NPP

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen My 2007 NPP flagbearership withdrawal in run-off was to prevent party division b...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen quits NPP again Alan Kyerematen quits NPP again

2 hours ago

Full Speech I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as Independent Candidate [Full Speech] I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as...

2 hours ago

Let's stop being beggars and get the respect we deserve — Akufo-Addo to African heads Let's stop being beggars and get the respect we deserve — Akufo-Addo to African ...

3 hours ago

Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire VIDEO Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 2016 unprecedented victory evident of his human rights record — Ric...

3 hours ago

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe Many Ghanaians are just not eating well, millions working can't buy a loaf of br...

3 hours ago

Legal aide to former President John Mahama, Edudzi Tamakloeleft and National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Akufo-Addo’s track record not defined by police brutality –...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 30%

Just in....
body-container-line