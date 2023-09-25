ModernGhana logo
Many Ghanaians are just not eating well, millions working can't buy a loaf of bread – Franklin Cudjoe laments

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has bemoaned the cost of living in Ghana under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a post on social media on Monday, September 25, he lamented how a loaf of bread now sells at GHS15.

He said many Ghanaians are currently not eating well due to the high cost of living in the country.

In his post on Twitter, Franklin Cudjoe wondered who among former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could fix the current mess the country is in.

“After 7 yrs of NPP, a loaf of white bread weighing 1lb is 15 Cedis. Minimum daily wage is 14.88 cedis. Many Ghanaians are just not eating well, millions working can't buy a loaf of bread after a day's work. Who can fix this?JM or MB?” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.

Since the start of the year, many Ghanaians have expressed displeasure about the high cost of living and economic hardships in the country.

The NDC led by former President John Dramani Mahama wants Ghanaians to boot out the NPP government in the 2024 General Election.

For the NPP, the party says it remains the right party to lead the country to the promised land.

The party is scheduled to elect a flagbearer on November 4. Ahead of the election, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has been tipped as the favourite.

