Ghana's historic Mosque at Bole collapsed

Social News A historic mosque at Bole
A historic mosque at Bole

A historic mosque at Bole, which was the look-alike of the famous Larabanga Mosque in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, has collapsed.

The old mosque, which was built with mud and wood resembling the Larabanga Mosque, collapsed on Sunday, September 17, following long downpour that also led to the washing away of the Doli Bridge in the Bole District.

It was built just after the Larabanga Mosque.

Whilst the collapse of the historic mosque became topical amongst sections of the public, some people, who were not familiar with it, erroneously claimed that it was the Larabanga Mosque, which collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Larabanga Mosque is still in good shape and receiving tourists.

GNA

