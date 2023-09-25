NPP goes after UTV over attacks on government

25.09.2023 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the management of the Despite Media Group to stop the panelists who are constantly criticizing and condemning the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government on its United Showbiz program.

According to the party, the Management of the media house should institute reforms aimed at ensuring fairness in the panelling and contributions of panelists on its flagship United Showbiz.

In the petition cited by DGN, the NPP leadership expressed concern over what they perceive as a recurring trend on the programme, and also raised questions about the program's intentions, suggesting that it has displayed a bias against the government.

The NPP's Director of Finance and Administration, William Yamoah in the statement expressed that there has been an increase in derogatory comments directed at the presidency during recent episodes of the show.

Below is the full content of the Petition to Despite Media:

“I have been directed by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to draw your attention to some recent observations we have made regarding the primetime program United Showbiz. Currently, United Showbiz appears to be operating as a platform that serves the interests of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“It is evident to any discerning viewer who has followed the program in recent weeks that its content has significantly deviated from its original purpose and relevance after every remark. The program now frequently features intemperate language, unconstructive rants, and outright insults at the presidency by panellists.”

“This has become a recurring pattern that raises the question of whether the show has inadvertently transitioned into a political talk show. If such a transformation is indeed the case, it is imperative to address the imbalance in representation granting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a fair and equitable platform to ensure objectivity, fairness, and equity.”

“In upholding your station's duty of care towards the public, it is incumbent upon the management to facilitate equal representation rather than turning a blind eye to this issue.”

“It pertains to maintaining respect for the presidency and the sense of responsibility towards one another.”

“The United Showbiz program has in recent times witnessed an unwarranted surge in disparaging comments targeted at the President, which has raised concerns among a section of the populace.

The program subjected the vice president, Dr. Bawumia, to ridicule and criticism in the last few episodes.”

-DGN online