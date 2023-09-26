I don’t have issues with Ghanaians demonstrating but it's wrong to label the seat of government as ‘Julorbi House’—Egyapa Mercer

26.09.2023 LISTEN

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, a Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, has voiced his disapproval of the demonstrators' style of expressing their displeasure of issues affecting them.

According to him, the seat of government is highly regarded and must be treated with the highest respect.

In an interview with TV3, he said the media and other important stakeholders shouldn't promote such actions at the seat of government.

“I believe people have the right to demonstrate, it is a right that is enshrined in our constitution that is guaranteed to the extent that you follow the law. It is okay to express your views. My own concern is the derogatory nature with which the seat of government is described as ‘Julorbi house’.

“I mean it is really sad that the media is glorifying this by amplifying it. I really don’t have concerns about people demonstrating. It’s a right that every Ghanaian is entitled to but I am saying that if as demonstrators, you will describe the seat of our nation’s presidency in those terms, I think that all of us should be united in condemning it rather than amplifying it,” Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer stated.