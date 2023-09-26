ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.09.2023 Social News

I don’t have issues with Ghanaians demonstrating but it's wrong to label the seat of government as ‘Julorbi House’—Egyapa Mercer

I dont have issues with Ghanaians demonstrating but it's wrong to label the seat of government as Julorbi House—Egyapa Mercer
26.09.2023 LISTEN

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, a Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, has voiced his disapproval of the demonstrators' style of expressing their displeasure of issues affecting them.

According to him, the seat of government is highly regarded and must be treated with the highest respect.

In an interview with TV3, he said the media and other important stakeholders shouldn't promote such actions at the seat of government.

“I believe people have the right to demonstrate, it is a right that is enshrined in our constitution that is guaranteed to the extent that you follow the law. It is okay to express your views. My own concern is the derogatory nature with which the seat of government is described as ‘Julorbi house’.

“I mean it is really sad that the media is glorifying this by amplifying it. I really don’t have concerns about people demonstrating. It’s a right that every Ghanaian is entitled to but I am saying that if as demonstrators, you will describe the seat of our nation’s presidency in those terms, I think that all of us should be united in condemning it rather than amplifying it,” Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Alans resignation not surprising – Nyaho-Tamakloe Alan’s resignation not surprising – Nyaho-Tamakloe

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematens resignation should be a cause for concern for NPP – Political scientist Alan Kyerematen’s resignation should be a cause for concern for NPP – Political ...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematens decision to go independent a calculated risk — Political Marketer Alan Kyerematen’s decision to go independent a calculated risk — Political Marke...

4 hours ago

We warned NPP, Alan will never return to the party – Prof. Gyampo We warned NPP, Alan will never return to the party – Prof. Gyampo

4 hours ago

Alan has an unblemished character – Campaign team Alan has an unblemished character – Campaign team

4 hours ago

Alleged car snatcher lynched in Central Region Alleged car snatcher lynched in Central Region

4 hours ago

Alan is the most high profiledindependent candidate since 1992; NPP is in trouble – Sulemana Braimah Alan is the most high profiled independent candidate since 1992; NPP is in troub...

4 hours ago

Politics is not for crybabies; Alan not cut for politics – Koku Anyidoho Politics is not for crybabies; Alan not cut for politics – Koku Anyidoho

13 hours ago

My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself from Alans resignation My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself f...

13 hours ago

Davis Ansah Opoku abandons Alan, sticks with NPP despite previous campaign support Davis Ansah Opoku abandons Alan, sticks with NPP despite previous campaign suppo...

Just in....
body-container-line