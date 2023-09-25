ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We’ve improved’ — GETFund defends scholarship processes amid social media backlash

Education Weve improved — GETFund defends scholarship processes amid social media backlash
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has mounted a strong defense of its scholarship processes following the viral old audit reports on social media.

In a press release signed by Public Relations Officer Isaac Asiedu-Odei, GETFund said significant reforms have been implemented since the 2018 forensic audit initiated by the fund itself.

"Management is therefore utterly surprised that these very listed scholars captured in the Audit Report have resurfaced on social media generating a discourse and making it look like a new matter that requires immediate attention," the release dated Monday, September 25, stated.

It acknowledged the recommendations of the 2018 report which aimed to "uncover trends of scholarship awards from 2012 to 2018 and ensure efficiency and increase transparency."

GETFund said it has since introduced "end-to-end online processes" and "enhanced transparency, efficiency and effectiveness" through management reforms.

The release further noted: "As part of the policies by the Fund to deepen stakeholder engagement, the month of November, in each year, has been earmarked for an open forum with all stakeholders. The forum offers opportunity for the pubic to ask questions and for the Management to explain procedures and systems introduced to ensure prudent utilization of the taxpayers’ funds."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Alan is the visionary leader Ghana needs – Wife Alan is the visionary leader Ghana needs – Wife

8 minutes ago

Justin Koduah Frimpong NPP vows to roast Alan tomorrow, urges agitated members for calm

8 minutes ago

Alan hasnt been treated fairly by NPP but hes not a viable alternative – Sammy Gyamfi Alan hasn’t been treated fairly by NPP but he’s not a viable alternative – Sammy...

27 minutes ago

Alan rides 'monarch butterfly' to election 2024 with 'Afrafranto' energy, chants 'Ghana will rise again' Alan rides 'monarch butterfly' to election 2024 with 'Afrafranto' energy, chants...

1 hour ago

Presidential Staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabengleft and former President John Mahama #OccupyJulorbiHouse: NDC hiding behind protesters to bring back ‘dumsor’ Mahama ...

1 hour ago

Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng and musician Kwaw Kese #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Kwaw Kese came to boost his on-life-support music care...

1 hour ago

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong Alan’s decision to resign unfortunate; let’s remain calm – NPP urges rank and fi...

1 hour ago

I foresee several NPP MPs running as independent candidates with Alan Kyerematen – Sam George I foresee several NPP MPs running as independent candidates with Alan Kyerematen...

2 hours ago

Alan vows to change political status quo, move Ghana beyond duopoly of NDC, NPP Alan vows to change political status quo, move Ghana beyond duopoly of NDC, NPP

2 hours ago

My continuous stay in NPP will create further tension, division – Alan justifies decision to break away My continuous stay in NPP will create further tension, division – Alan justifies...

Just in....
body-container-line