‘We’ve improved’ — GETFund defends scholarship processes amid social media backlash

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has mounted a strong defense of its scholarship processes following the viral old audit reports on social media.

In a press release signed by Public Relations Officer Isaac Asiedu-Odei, GETFund said significant reforms have been implemented since the 2018 forensic audit initiated by the fund itself.

"Management is therefore utterly surprised that these very listed scholars captured in the Audit Report have resurfaced on social media generating a discourse and making it look like a new matter that requires immediate attention," the release dated Monday, September 25, stated.

It acknowledged the recommendations of the 2018 report which aimed to "uncover trends of scholarship awards from 2012 to 2018 and ensure efficiency and increase transparency."

GETFund said it has since introduced "end-to-end online processes" and "enhanced transparency, efficiency and effectiveness" through management reforms.

The release further noted: "As part of the policies by the Fund to deepen stakeholder engagement, the month of November, in each year, has been earmarked for an open forum with all stakeholders. The forum offers opportunity for the pubic to ask questions and for the Management to explain procedures and systems introduced to ensure prudent utilization of the taxpayers’ funds."