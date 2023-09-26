ModernGhana logo
#OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: 'I'd boycott police activities if I were an editor, manager of a media house' — MFWA Founder 'angry' at police

26.09.2023 LISTEN

Professor Kwame Karikari, the Founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has urged media organisations to consider boycotting activities of the Ghana Police Service in protest of the assault on journalists by police personnel.

This follows the recent ' #OccupyJulorBiHouse' demonstration, which took place on Thursday, September 21, 2023 where journalists were arrested together with the protesters and detained.

A BBC reporter and his cameraman, and Bridget Otoo, a journalist of Metro TV were manhandled.

Expressing his anger, Professor Karikari implored media entities to take a stand against such mistreatment by boycotting police-related activities.

He stated, "If I were an editor or a manager of a major radio station, that wields influence that the majority of the people respect and listen to, I would boycott covering anything about the police and tell them we are boycotting anything concerned with the police."

He emphasised that media organisations should consider this action as a means of fighting for their rights and ensuring that journalists are treated with respect.

He further questioned the police's response to peaceful demonstrations, calling on the authorities to permit such expressions of citizens' rights without unwarranted interference.

"What makes our police so jittery? So jittery and nervous about demonstrations in this country?" he quizzes.

He continued, "What kind of violent demonstrations have we had that make our police so jittery and so insensitive about citizens expressing their rights to demonstrate, which is a right of freedom of expression?"

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

