25.09.2023

#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Kwaw Kese came to boost his on-life-support music career— Presidential Staffer

Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng and musician Kwaw KesePresidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng and musician Kwaw Kese
25.09.2023

The three-day protest led by pressure group, Democracy Hub aimed at marching to the Jubilee House to voice concerns over “misgovernance” has elicited mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Presidential staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng waded into the debate with a lengthy tweet describing the motivations of some of the protest participants.

Singling out musician Kwaw Kese, Mr. Bryan Buabeng said his career is on life support. He said the musician only went to use the protest as a platform to revive his 'death' career.

"Some artists who's careers are on life support, like Kwaw Kese, hopped on the bandwagon after being called out as someone in ardent need of a career booster, hence the seeming motivation and desire to revive waning careers," Mr Buabeng said in his tweet.

He also questioned the credibility of singer D-Black's involvement after being caught for power theft.

"How do we fix the country when citizens may not be fully committed to changing their mindset," Mr. Buabeng queried.

On the other hand, Bryan Buabeng commended the police for their handling of the protest but noted that citizens also have the right to express their grievances.

"Kwadwo Sheldon has every right to voice his concerns and protest against the government he supported and voted for if he believes that the economy is not on the right track," he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

