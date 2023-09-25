Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire [VIDEO]

A section of the Nigerian Supreme Court has caught fire, according to reports.

Witnesses said the timely response of the court's fire services and the federal fire department helped put out the inferno.

The Supreme Court spokesperson, Festus Akande, confirmed the incident to the media but said it was not as severe as portrayed on social media.

He stated that the fire appeared to have started due to an electrical fault in one of the justice's chambers.

Mr. Akande assured it was not a major fire that engulfed the entire Supreme Court building as some social media posts claimed.

The court’s spokesperson declined to name the justice whose office sparked the fire.

However, he noted the fire broke out after staff had returned to work on Monday.

He added that court workers were able to extinguish the flames quickly using fire extinguishers around 6am when it started.