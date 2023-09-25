ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

N/R: RCC committed to effective monitoring of development projects – Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Regional News NR: RCC committed to effective monitoring of development projects – Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has assured development partners and donor agencies that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will effectively monitor ongoing development projects.

He said this would not only ensure the timely completion of such projects but would also make sure they conform to approved specifications.

Mr Shaibu also believes effective monitoring and evaluation of ongoing projects will go a long way to promote the general well-being of the people in the region.

He said this in Tamale during a coordination meeting that was jointly organized by the RCC and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Mr Shaibu was optimistic that the coordination meeting would birth a plan that can be followed to address critical issues and emerging issues that affect the development of the area.

He also viewed the meeting as a platform for sharing innovative ideas to promote best practices that can result in overcoming problems associated with the implementation of development projects.

Departmental Heads of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) development planners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), who participated in the meeting made presentations on various sectors of the economy.

To this end, education, agriculture, health, peace, climate change, child protection and security issues were featured in their discussions.

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Full Speech I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as Independent Candidate [Full Speech] I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as...

39 minutes ago

Watch Live: Alan is speaking on next step Watch Live: Alan is speaking on next step

49 minutes ago

Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire VIDEO Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire [VIDEO]

52 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 2016 unprecedented victory evident of his human rights record — Ric...

1 hour ago

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe Many Ghanaians are just not eating well, millions working can't buy a loaf of br...

1 hour ago

Legal aide to former President John Mahama, Edudzi Tamakloeleft and National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Akufo-Addo’s track record not defined by police brutality –...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 30%

1 hour ago

Jake Bediakoleft and Edem Agbana Jake Bediako's ‘Presidential Coordinator for Youths Engagement’ position a waste...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: 'A single day can cause change in elections; don't be complacent' —Professor Smart Sarpong warns NDC Election 2024: 'A single day can cause change in elections; don't be complacent'...

2 hours ago

Fake News Alert: Video of NPP pilling up cash in Brazil for election 2024 doctored, overlayed with Twi voiceover Fake News Alert: Video of NPP pilling up cash in Brazil for election 2024 doctor...

Just in....
body-container-line