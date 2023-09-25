N/R: RCC committed to effective monitoring of development projects – Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has assured development partners and donor agencies that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will effectively monitor ongoing development projects.

He said this would not only ensure the timely completion of such projects but would also make sure they conform to approved specifications.

Mr Shaibu also believes effective monitoring and evaluation of ongoing projects will go a long way to promote the general well-being of the people in the region.

He said this in Tamale during a coordination meeting that was jointly organized by the RCC and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Mr Shaibu was optimistic that the coordination meeting would birth a plan that can be followed to address critical issues and emerging issues that affect the development of the area.

He also viewed the meeting as a platform for sharing innovative ideas to promote best practices that can result in overcoming problems associated with the implementation of development projects.

Departmental Heads of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) development planners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), who participated in the meeting made presentations on various sectors of the economy.

To this end, education, agriculture, health, peace, climate change, child protection and security issues were featured in their discussions.