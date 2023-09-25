Akufo-Addo’s 2016 unprecedented victory evident of his human rights record — Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refuted claims that President Akufo-Addo is not a human rights advocate or lawyer as perceived.

Mr. Ahiagbah argued that Akufo-Addo's unprecedented victory in the 2016 election, winning over 1 million votes, is evidence of his long-standing human rights advocacy record.

He was responding to claims by lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show that Akufo-Addo is just a "packaged" human rights advocate.

The ruling party’s spokesperson maintained that Akufo-Addo's advocacy is "self-evident" based onhis reputation as a human rights lawyer.

In a tweet on Monday, September 25, Mr Ahiagbah stated: "The value of Akufo-Addo's advocacy is the basis for the mass support for his candidacy in 2008, first-round 49% lead, the stolen verdict in 2012, and eventually the massive endorsement in 2016, over a million votes to become the president of Ghana."

He continued: "So, Akufo-Addo's record is known, acknowledged, and rewarded. Tell me any President who has won with more votes than Akufo-Addo?"