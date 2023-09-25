Gender Ministry holds regional sensitization on Child’s Rights Convention Ratification in Sunyani

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection has organized a stakeholder sensitization programme in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital to deepen their capacity on Child’s Rights Convention toward their ratification at the United Nations.

Ghana adopted the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography (OPSC) in 2003 and currently seeking to ratify it.

Dr. Sylvester Kyei-Gyamfi the Chief Programme Officer and Head of Research at the Ministry of Gender in his address said they were using a bottom-up approach to galvanize views, ideas, and contributions and also educate stakeholders on the benefits of the OPSC.

Dr. Sylvester noted that the reactions of the stakeholders revealed that Government need to wage a strong fight against the sale of children, pornography and prostitution. He noted that on child protection, measures and laws have already been put in place but lack of enforcement is affecting progress.

He emphasized that when Ghana ratifies the Convention of the right of the child, Government will be committed to setting up intuitions and put the necessary measures to protect the child.

Dr. Sylvester added that a cabinet Memo will be written after visiting all 16 Regions for contributions and issues raised for onward submission to parliament and finally to the UN General Assembly.

Mr. George Yaw Ankamah, the Bono Regional Director for the Department of Children in his address noted that when the child rights are ratified, people would be sensitized to understand how best to protect their children.

He added that public sensitization would be ensured to make people more security-conscious.

He advised parents to be security conscious and monitor their children, especially their use of the internet. He urged them to monitor their activities such as drinking, smoking, child labour and drug abuse/addictions.

The stakeholders include the security, children, parents, district assemblies, the media, CSOs, women groups, religious institutions, CBOs and other agencies.