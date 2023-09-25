Kwabre Area Rural Bank impress shareholders with strong performance

Shareholders of the Kwabre Area Rural Bank PLC yesterday left the premises of the bank’s annual general meeting with high hopes and aspirations knowing that the future of their investments is bright, promising and in safe hands.

This was after shareholders of the infant bank subjected the bank’s 3rd Annual Financial Report to scrutiny during the bank's 3rd Annual General Meeting held at the Bank’s maiden branch and head office at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region.

The AGM was well attended by almost all stakeholders in the Kwabre North and South Districts including prominent chiefs and financial experts from Kwabre land who in one way or the other have keen interest in the wellbeing and development of the bank.

Shareholders of the young bank defied the usual way of hurriedly moving to accept the financial report after the bank’s board chairman had presented the Annual report for the year ending December 31st, 2022 in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 992).

They asked questions which hitherto might have been considered controversial ranging from staff welfare, board and management composition to profit-guaranteed operational strategies and feasible investment projections.

The Board Chairman Mr. Louis Kwachie in his report disclosed that the year under review was most challenging for the banking sector as a result of Government’s Domestic Debt Restructuring policies and other internal and external economic factors.

He alluded to the fact that many stronger and well-grounded banks for the first time in many years in the country’s banking history recorded huge operational losses.

Mr. Kwachie acknowledged that though the Kwabre Area Rural Bank had its fair share of the hostile operational environment during the reporting period, yet maintained that KWARB is still on course to become a leading bank in the rural and community financial services delivery in the region.

“Our bank had its fair share of challenges but in all, we can report that Kwabre Area Rural Bank Plc is still on course to be among the leading RCBs in financial service delivery in the country”, portions of the chairman’s report stated.

Highlighting why shareholders and customers should continue investing in the bank, the board chairman was pleased to announce that the bank recorded impressive performances in most key banking indicators despite the economic turbulence.

He disclosed that the bank's Total Assets increased from GHS1,929,170 in the previous year to GHS3, 980,0015 during the year under review representing a whopping 106 percent growth.

Mr Louis Kwachie commended customers and stakeholders of the bank for their confidence which also resulted in an increase of the bank’s Total Deposit by 208% from 1,142,035 last year to 3,526,206 in 2022.

The board chairman further announced that the bank’s total investment, loans and advances and stated capital all saw a tremendous growth of 309, 230 and 14.47% respectively.

The Board Chairman, on this note, appealed to shareholders to increase their shares by at least 40 percent to enable management operationalize its planned expansion drive.

CEO of the bank, Gilbert Osei-Gyimah told journalists that management is conscious of the current economic situation and fragility of the banking sector and as such will always prioritize the prudent and transparent management of customers' and shareholders' investments.

He promised that management will continue to pay attention to all banking related risks including credit, operational, liquidity, cyber security, reputational risks, etc.

He also appealed to shareholders and customers especially those within the Kwabre catchment areas to encourage friends, relatives, business partners and potential stakeholders to partner with the bank for sustainable socio-economic development.