Robert Wisdom Cudjoe donates to Prestea SDA on 23rd annual conference

The MP for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe has made a generous donation of GHC1,000 and 10 bottles of water to the Prestea Seventh-day Adventist Church on the occasion of its 23rd annual conference.

The presentation was done by Mr Emmanuel Sarsah on behalf of the MP.

The pastors and elders of the church expressed their sincere appreciation to Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe for his unwavering support whenever they call upon him.

They also prayed for him, asking God to grant him the strength to continue his good works.