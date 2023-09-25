ModernGhana logo
GES caution heads of SHSs over unauthorised collection of clearance fees

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Education
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned heads of schools against unauthorised collection of monies from students.

This follows reports that some heads of Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools (SHS/SHTS) were allegedly collecting unauthorised monies from the final year students for clearance.

As such, the GES in a statement issued noted that “management wishes to state that such act is illegal and therefore, cautions heads of schools to desist from it and refund any monies collected to the students with immediate effect.

“Any head of school found to have collected unauthorised monies from final year students before signing their clearance forms will be severely sanctioned,” it stated.

The Service, however, urged heads of schools to use the established procedures to surcharge students who have destroyed, lost or stolen school properties before clearing them.

The GES asked the Regional Directors of Education to communicate this directive to all Heads of SHS/SHTS for strict compliance to ensure the smooth administration of schools.

