Ghana hosts 2023 maiden UN Peace Keeping Ministerial meeting

The 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting will take place in Accra, Ghana, on December 5 and 6, 2023. All members of the United Nations Peacekeeping Committee will attend the summit, which will be the first of its kind on the African continent.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botwey, stated during a press conference at the end of the 78th United Nations General Assembly that the gathering would aid participants in discussing and improving different approaches to peacekeeping activities.

She said the discussions would centre on five main topics: safeguarding civilians, strategic communication, safety and security, the mental health of peacekeepers, and the role of women in peacekeeping.

To increase the operational effectiveness of peacekeeping missions, Member States are encouraged to make specific promises during UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meetings to close important gaps, take advantage of new technology, and deal with pressing issues.

The Minister encouraged all Member States to redeem their pledges towards the meeting to make it a success.

The Minister said this year's event would concentrate on important issues like the protection of civilians, strategic communications and addressing misinformation and disinformation, safety and security, the mental health of uniformed peacekeepers and the crucial role of women in peacekeeping as missions navigate unprecedented challenges and threats.

She said, “As a long-standing troop and police contributing country to UN Peacekeeping since the 1960s, Ghana acknowledges the long and positive track record of peacekeeping in Africa and believes that UN Peacekeeping has a future and remains indispensable and invaluable in advancing peace in conflict settings globally. It is therefore, pertinent that the world remains resolute in our commitment to guarding this multilateral tool and fully support the Secretary-General’s initiatives such as the Action for Peacekeeping and A4P+ which are essential to improving the effectiveness of modern-day peacekeeping and tackling the security challenges of our time.”

She said that "a number of milestones have been reached" and that "preparations are far advanced for the event in Accra."