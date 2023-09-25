ModernGhana logo
Musah Ibn Wahid condemns Kpandai NPP Youth Organizer's for denying youth employment opportunity in prisons

2 HOURS AGO

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy within the Kpandai constituency, Musah Ibn Wahid, a member of the Kpandai NDC Communication Team, has strongly criticized Ladur Joseph, the Kpandai NPP youth organizer, for denying the youth of Kpandai the opportunity to be recruited into the Youth Employment in Prisons program.

The incident unfolded when Ladur Joseph took to WhatsApp to publicly state that as youth organizers, they had been given the responsibility to identify qualified youth for the Youth in Prison Service program.

He added that those districts without prison service units, including Kpandai, did not subscribe to this opportunity.

Wahid condemned Joseph's statement, highlighting his lack of concern for the youth of Kpandai.

Wahid noted that Hon. Richard Nyamah had made efforts and assisted in recruiting some constituents in the Youth Employment in Prisons program, who are posted to Districts where there are prison units.

Furthermore, Musah Ibn Wahid emphasized that there are numerous youth in Kpandai who has an interest in securing employment within the prison service.

"It is essential that these opportunities are made accessible to all, regardless of the presence or absence of prison service units in their respective districts.

"The Kpandai constituency prides itself on fostering unity and inclusivity. It is the responsibility of all political stakeholders, including youth organizers, to ensure that opportunities are not withheld from deserving individuals based on political motivations or geographical constraints. By denying the youth of Kpandai the chance to participate in the Youth Employment in Prisons program, Ladur Joseph has failed to uphold these principles,"he stated.

