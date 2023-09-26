Divisional chief of Binduri urges new chiefs to preach peace

The Divisional Chief of Binduri in the Binduri District of Upper East Region, Naba Akoum Robert Agetwin Akolbilla II has called for peace and unity among indigenes of the entire Kusaug Traditional Area.

Naba Akoum II made this call at the enskinment ceremony of four (4) sub-Chiefs out of eight (9) in his traditional jurisdiction.

The four sub-chiefs are from Bankango, Zuuri, Asintapelug and Sakpare communities.

He urges the newly enskinned chiefs to preach peace in their respective localities for development.

He added that chieftaincy is about the people "and if there are no followers, you wouldn't have anyone to lead."

He said the recent attacks in his jurisdiction must stop, warning that anyone found culpable would be dealt with.

The Binduri enclave has experienced waves of attacks by unknown gunmen and the burning of houses in the volatile Bawku conflict.