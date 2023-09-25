ModernGhana logo
25.09.2023 Health

Breast cancer is curable, don’t allow it kill you — Dr Wiafe Addai cautions Ghanaian women

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
President of Breast Care International BCI Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe AddaiPresident of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai
25.09.2023 LISTEN

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has cautioned Ghanaian women not to allow breast cancer which is curable to kill them needlessly.

She said breast cancer which kills more than 2,000 women annually in Ghana can be prevented if detected and reported to the hospital early.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals expressed worry about the late report of breast cancer cases where little can be done to save lives.

She urges women to desist from self-medication in the treatment of the disease, especially the application of herbal medicine which is not scientifically proven.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai posited that the use of herbs in breast cancer management complicates the situation, and through experiences, many people have lost their lives in the process.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai made the statements when addressing Brong Ahafo Region ‘A’ Women’s Ministries of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana during their national retreat in Kumasi.

The retreat held at the KNUST on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, was on the theme "Holiness on Revival."

The women after being given education on breast cancer, were also given free breast cancer screening in an exercise sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

“Some Ghanaian women are dying needlessly from breast cancer which can be cured when reported to the hospitals early. They spent much time treating the disease at homes; through self medication or herbal medicine application,” she stated.

“The disease is treatable and curable when it is presented at the hospital early. A lot of people have survived the disease, some for more than forty years. So I implore women to report to the hospital if they find anything unusual in and around the breast,” she advised women.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai noted that the disease can also be reduced if certain lifestyles are avoided; among them include the consumption of fatty foods, alcohol, smoking and to some extent the use of unapproved bleaching and hair creams.

Another advice given by the BCI president to women was the adaptation of Breast Self-Examination (BSE); a method women use at home, using the palm to look for changes or problems in the breast tissue.

Besides the BSE, Dr Wiafe Addai also asked them to visit the hospitals for clinical breast cancer screening regularly to check for signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The Women’s Ministry Director for Brong Ahafo Region ‘A’, Mrs Dora Oppong, on behalf of the ministry, expressed appreciation to the BCI team for the education.

She said the exercise has dispelled some myths surrounding breast cancer and has enlightened them that the disease is not caused by witchcraft and therefore cannot be treated spiritually.

