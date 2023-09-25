Fixing The Country Movement gives 14-day ultimatum to commence investigation into Airbus Saga

Fixing the Country Movement, a pressure group has given the special prosecutor or whoever it may concern a 14-day ultimatum to commence an investigation into the Airbus scandal.

In a press statement released the convener, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu on Sunday 24th September 2023 indicated that the citizens want the Ghanaian justice system to open a thorough inquiry on the Airbus Corruption because we strongly believe that former President Mahama has a lot of questions to answer.

He underscored that, if no action is taken after the 14-day ultimatum, Fixing the Country Movement will lead a citizens coalition to congregate and picket in front of the office of former President, John Mahama.

"Just last week, I personally petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to help the public with the status of the Airbus/Mahama case. And we're yet to receive any response from the office of the Special Prosecutor".

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu added that the nonchalant attitude being deployed on this Airbus matter ought to give way to real action.

Below Is The Full Press Release

Public Statement by Fixing The Country Movement

Notice to occupy Mahama's office in 14 days on the Mahama Airbus Corruption

Fixing the Country Movement is appalled at the nonchalant attitude being deployed on the Airbus Corruption investigations.

It has been over three years since Airbus SE, a global provider of civilian and military aircraft based in France, agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $3.9 billion to resolve foreign bribery charges with authorities in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom arising out of the Company’s scheme to use third-party business partners to bribe government officials, as well as non-governmental airline executives, around the world.

As part of this coordinated global resolution, the Company also entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over bribes paid in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Ghana, and the Company agreed to pay approximately 990 million Euros equivalent (approximately $1.09 billion) pursuant to the SFO agreement. The PNF and SFO had investigated the Company as part of a Joint Investigative Team.

According to admissions and court documents, beginning in at least 2008 and continuing until at least 2015, Airbus engaged in and facilitated a scheme to offer and pay bribes to decision-makers and other influencers, including to foreign officials, in order to obtain improper business advantages and to win business from both privately owned enterprises and entities that were state-owned and state-controlled.

As a matter of fact, judicial records made public on 31 January 2020 by the British and American authorities, which Airbus acknowledges to be true, show that between 2009 and 2015 an Airbus subsidiary specializing in the defense sector hired the brother of a high-ranking Ghanaian elected official (Government Official 1), as well as a friend of the said brother and a third person to serve as commercial partners in the sale of three military transport aircraft, model C295, to Ghana.

It turned out that Philip Middlemiss, a renowned British actor, Leanne Davis, and John Mahama’s brother, Samuel Adam Mahama were the intermediaries between Airbus and the former President.

In fact, per the court records, "Government Official 1" had such a reputation as a prolific bribe collector that within three weeks of the election of the incoming Government, AND BEFORE IT WAS SWORN IN, Airbus reached an agreement with the brother of "Government Official 1," described in the US version of Court documents as "Individual 1."

Intriguingly, the British judge in charge of the case found that Airbus had sought, through these kickbacks, to obtain an “undue favor” from a member of the Ghanaian government.

As a result, Ghana indeed bought three Airbus C295 military transport aircraft – two in 2011 and another in 2015, all under the presidency of Mills/Mahama.

Again, the UK court documents revealed that the intermediaries established a company in Ghana on 7 December 2009 and that a company with the same name was established in the United Kingdom in February of the following year.

The Ghanaian company they looked into was owned by the brother of Mr Mahama and a British television actor who had publicly claimed to be the “best friend” of John Mahama.

Indeed, the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, who had found the corruption suspicions credible enough to open an investigation in February 2020, announced that he had summoned four “suspects,” Philip Middlemiss and his collaborator Sarah Furneaux, as well as Leanne Davis and Samuel Adam Mahama.

The current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng has in a public statement indicated that he is investigating the matter.

It has been over a year since the Special Prosecutor announced the new phase of investigations into the matter.

Just last week, I personally petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to help the public with the status of the Airbus/Mahama case. And we're yet to receive any response from the office of the Special Prosecutor.

In light of the above, we are issuing 14-days ultimatum to whoever it may concern to see to it that action is taken on the Mahama Airbus Corruption affair.

As trusting citizens, we want the Ghanaian justice system to open a thorough inquiry on Airbus' Corruption because we strongly believe that former President Mahama has a lot of questions to answer.

And if after 14 days, there's no action in that regard, Fixing the Country Movement will lead a citizens coalition to congregate and picket in front of the office of former President, John Mahama.

The nonchalant attitude being deployed on this Airbus matter ought to give way to real action.

Signed:

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu (Convener - Fixing the Country Movement)