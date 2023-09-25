Patiently engage patients for their safety – Dr. Glibert Buckle urges medical practitioners

Dr. Gilbert Buckle, a Public Health Physician, has urged medical practitioners to patiently engage patients for their safety as and when they show up at the hospital.

He said most of the time patients are not in their right frame of mind when they are unwell hence need devoted and selfless practitioners to treat them.

"All the patients you see are not in their right frame of mind when they visit the hospital. Anything they do or say is not their normal self. You see a woman in labor and in pain shouting or crying that is not their normal self; that is why I say patiently engage the patient for the patient’s safety," he stated.

He made this known at the 2023 World Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Day celebration marked by Greater Accra Regional Hospital on the theme "Engaging Patient for Patient Safety".

The event took place on 22nd September 2023.

Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director of Greater Accra Regional Hospital, advised hospitals and healthcare facilities to put systems in place to make sure that patients who come to the hospitals experience safe care.

According to him, his outfit is putting systems in place to ensure that the care provided to the patient is safe and quality.

The Quality Manager for Greater Accra Reginal Hospital, Sarah Ghanney, in her presentation on 'Patient Safety, Patient Engagement Is Key,' expressed the need to deepen the implementation of policies and guidelines of the National Healthcare Quality Strategy.

This she indicated would help create an enabling environment and provide the needed capacity for managers and service providers to improve upon the quality of the care they provide to the public.

Sarah Ghanney further said the world looks forward to implementing the ‘decade of patient safety’ initiative, but much remains to be done in the attainment of Quality Universal Health Safety through the Sustainable Devolvement Goal Three (SDG 3).

She said patient safety, maternal and newborn safety, in particular, is of great concern to the hospital.

She emphasised that Ridge Hospital over the years, has developed several safety and quality assurance documents, including the Community Score Cards, the Patient Charter, and the National Healthcare Quality Safety, to guide practitioners and provide stakeholder education.

The event brought together stakeholders to discuss patient safety and healthcare quality across clinical, public health, and administrative levels.