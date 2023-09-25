ModernGhana logo
Afenyo Markin supports Hepaguard Project with GHS1million to fight Hepatitis B

Health Effutu MCE left presenting a cheque of Ghc1M to Israel Adorbley of Mumbies Foundation on behalf of Afenyo Markin
Effutu MCE (left) presenting a cheque of Ghc1M to Israel Adorbley of Mumbies Foundation on behalf of Afenyo Markin

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin has committed Ghc1,000,000 to support Mumbies Foundation, a health non-governmental organisation to help deal with the menace of hepatitis B.

To that effect, the official launching of the project was held on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The initiative, HepaGuard Project is aimed at protecting liver health, raising awareness, and making a lasting impact in the Effutu municipality and beyond.

from September 2023 to March 2024.
Hepatitis B, a silent epidemic affecting communities in Ghana and worldwide, has a significant presence within the Effutu Municipality. The HepaGuard Project is set to prevent the situation from escalating. It is more than a campaign; it is a movement toward better health and brighter futures, driven by the vision and support of Hon Alex Afenyo Markin.

The project seeks to provide free Hepatitis B screenings and vaccinations to all individuals within the Effutu Municipality and beyond and also support Hepatitis B pregnant women with free Immunoglobulin to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

The event was attended by the MCE for Effutu, Hon. Kassim Zubairu, Paramount Chief of Effutu, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Dr. Prah George, Medical Director of Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and Madam Mariatu Seidu, Municipal Director of Health Services.

Others were heads of institutions, party executives and the general public.

Kwabena Nyarko
