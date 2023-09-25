Alan speaks on next step in political career today after withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen will today, Monday, September 25, hold a press conference in Accra.

This will be the first time the leading figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be speaking after withdrawing from the flagbearer race of the party.

Alan Kyerematen through a press release on September 5, announced that he will no longer contest the flagbearer position of the NPP.

This was after he lamented the high levels of intimidation witnessed during the Super Delegates Congress of the party.

“…I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” Alan Kyerematen said in his letter.

Over the weekend, the former Trade Minister through a post on social media said he will speak at a press conference today.

It is expected that at today’s press conference, he will announce the next move in his political career.

“Fellow Countrymen and women, Tomorrow, Monday, September 25, I will hold a press conference at 2:00 PM at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra,” Alan said in a post on Twitter.