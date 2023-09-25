ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan speaks on next step in political career today after withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race

Headlines Alan speaks on next step in political career today after withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen will today, Monday, September 25, hold a press conference in Accra.

This will be the first time the leading figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be speaking after withdrawing from the flagbearer race of the party.

Alan Kyerematen through a press release on September 5, announced that he will no longer contest the flagbearer position of the NPP.

This was after he lamented the high levels of intimidation witnessed during the Super Delegates Congress of the party.

“…I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” Alan Kyerematen said in his letter.

Over the weekend, the former Trade Minister through a post on social media said he will speak at a press conference today.

It is expected that at today’s press conference, he will announce the next move in his political career.

“Fellow Countrymen and women, Tomorrow, Monday, September 25, I will hold a press conference at 2:00 PM at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra,” Alan said in a post on Twitter.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Global Legal Action Network Young people take European nations to court over climate failures

2 hours ago

Fixing The Country Movement gives 14-dayultimatum to commence investigation into Airbus Saga Fixing The Country Movement gives 14-day ultimatum to commence investigation int...

2 hours ago

Alan speaks on next step in political career today after withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race Alan speaks on next step in political career today after withdrawing from NPP fl...

12 hours ago

Macron's announcement appeared to end two months of French defiance over the coup in Niger. By Ian LANGSDON AFP France withdrawing ambassador, troops from Niger after coup: Macron

14 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing jabs #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing...

14 hours ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama

14 hours ago

Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers

15 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP

19 hours ago

Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance 

19 hours ago

The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede

Just in....
body-container-line