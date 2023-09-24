Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP

24.09.2023 LISTEN

Reports from sources within the camp of embattled former Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kyerematen, indicate that, barring any last-minute change of plans, he will be resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tomorrow, September 25, 2023.

According to reliable sources, Mr. Kyerematen has already drafted his resignation letter, awaiting the opportunity to submit it to the party's leadership tomorrow. This will be followed by a press conference where he will officially announce his resignation and declare his intention to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate.

In a widely publicised advertisement by his team, Mr. Kyerematen is set to address the public regarding his political ambitions tomorrow at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel. This address, as per reliable sources, will serve a dual purpose, not only to declare his pursuit of an independent candidacy but also to unveil his campaign team and elucidate the strategic framework for his 2024 general election campaign.

Mr. Kyerematen had previously considered joining an existing political party with established structures but abandoned that decision under undisclosed circumstances.

His resignation from the NPP will mark the second time the former NPP flagbearer hopeful has left the party, having done so for the first time in 2008. It also signifies his readiness to part ways with the party when his ambition of leading the NPP doesn't materialize.

In 2008, Mr. Kyerematen resigned from the NPP after losing the Presidential primaries to the then-candidate Akufo-Addo, citing the intimidation of his supporters as the reason.

Similarly, he recently withdrew from the NPP Presidential race after finishing a distant third in the super delegates' congress held on August 26, 2023, citing intimidation and an unfair playing field as reasons for his withdrawal.