Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Majority Leader, and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has expressed shock at the demise of Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament MP for Bantama.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “I have received with utter shock the unheralded transition of a brother, former colleague Parliamentarian, and an unblemished patriot in the Elephant family, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye.”

He noted that humans recognise death as a sacred invitation to eternity by their Creator.

He said notwithstanding its inevitability, the call often leaves a trail of anguish and teeth gnashing especially, in instances of recognisable truncation of a flourishing mission, as the case of Me Okyem Aboagye was.

“Okyem, you were a man of many parts, a joy to know and work with, especially, in matters of finance and economics.

“An astute debater you were in Parliament. New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the nation has lost precious personality,” he stated

“Painful, devastating, shattering, and unbearable, is a huge understatement to the family, both nuclear and extended.

“Which is why we pray the Almighty to provide comfort in this inauspicious moment.

“Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild, and reposition Ghana.

“Fare thee well, brave warrior who conquered death with an embrace!”

