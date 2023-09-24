ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama

Social News Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Majority Leader, and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has expressed shock at the demise of Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament MP for Bantama.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “I have received with utter shock the unheralded transition of a brother, former colleague Parliamentarian, and an unblemished patriot in the Elephant family, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye.”

He noted that humans recognise death as a sacred invitation to eternity by their Creator.

He said notwithstanding its inevitability, the call often leaves a trail of anguish and teeth gnashing especially, in instances of recognisable truncation of a flourishing mission, as the case of Me Okyem Aboagye was.

“Okyem, you were a man of many parts, a joy to know and work with, especially, in matters of finance and economics.

“An astute debater you were in Parliament. New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the nation has lost precious personality,” he stated

“Painful, devastating, shattering, and unbearable, is a huge understatement to the family, both nuclear and extended.

“Which is why we pray the Almighty to provide comfort in this inauspicious moment.

“Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild, and reposition Ghana.

“Fare thee well, brave warrior who conquered death with an embrace!”

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing jabs #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing...

1 hour ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama

1 hour ago

Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP

6 hours ago

Police apology for Ocuppy Jubilee House protest disruptions Police apology for ‘Ocuppy Jubilee House’ protest disruptions 

6 hours ago

Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance 

6 hours ago

The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede

7 hours ago

Ghanaians dare Vormawor to produce alleged 1m bribery tape Ghanaians dare Vormawor to produce alleged $1m bribery tape

7 hours ago

Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor Release audio of Kan Dapaah’s $1m bribe and stop the long talk – Ghanaians chase...

7 hours ago

1m bribe: Integrity of Barker-Vormawor questioned for holding onto audio evidence for 3 years $1m bribe: Integrity of Barker-Vormawor questioned for holding onto audio eviden...

Just in....
body-container-line