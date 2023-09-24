ModernGhana logo
Release audio of Kan Dapaah’s $1m bribe and stop the long talk – Ghanaians chase Oliver Barker-Vormawor​​​​​​

Ghanaians have expressed interest in the alleged $1 million offer purportedly made to #FixTheCountry Convener Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor​​​​​​.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor in an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the #OcupyJulorbiHouse protest opened up about a meeting that happened between him and National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah.

He said at the meeting, he was offered $1 million by the Minister in an attempt to get him to stop his activism.

After the National Security Ministry released a statement to debunk the allegation on Friday, Oliver Barker-Vormawor in an interview with Joy News said he is ready to release the audio.

“I will release an audio into the public domain, which would confirm that the Minister invited me to a secret safe house location, that we should have an individual meeting between him and myself, at which meeting he made that offer to myself. No other FixThecountry convener was involved there,” Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor said.

In a conversation on social media, after the #FixTheCountry Convener asked if there is a media house willing to authenticate Kan Dapaah’s voice and commit to releasing the audio fully into the public domain, Ghanaians insisted that he release it on social media.

A Twitter user with the screen name Austin Junior said “Release it on here and other social media and stop the long talk.”

Another user with the handle AhiaveQ said, “Send the audio. Publish it. We will play till election 2024."

A user with the handle ‘Wano p3 as3m’ argued that none of the leaked tapes in the past was ever released by a media house.

He said if there is an audio, Oliver Barker-Vormawor should not hesitate to release it.

Read more comments from Ghanaians under the post below.

