Release alleged tape — Vormawor dared over $1m bribery claims

Ghana has been captivated by a gripping saga involving allegations of bribery and intimidation.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the activist group "Fix the Country," made bold claims of a clandestine meeting, bribery offers, and ominous threats from prominent figures, including Hon. Albert Kan- Dapaah and Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Ministers for National Security and Finance.

As the narrative unfolds, questions surrounding the credibility of these allegations have started to emerge, demanding clarity and evidence.

Vormawor's initial accusations sent shockwaves through the nation. He asserted that he and his co-conveners were offered a substantial sum of US$ 1 million and lucrative job opportunities in exchange for ceasing their anti- government activism—a shocking revelation, indeed, one that would naturally raise eyebrows and demand swift action if substantiated.

A press release from the Ministry of National Security on Friday, September 22 2023, rocked the boat of certainty. The Ministry vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that no such offer was ever extended.

They clarified that they had engaged with the leaders of "Fix the Country" in 2021 to address their concerns. The Ministry dismissed Vormawor's claims as "false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians."

This rebuttal was a dare to Vormawor to produce the alleged recording of supposed inducement.

Before the press release, Vormawor, on Saturday, September 23 2023, responded on JoyNews' Newsfile with further claims.

He claimed that the meeting in question was private, with the other group members conspicuously absent. Moreover, he continued to make threats and boast about having the recording of the alleged bribery attempt, a recording that is yet to see the light of day.

The Ministry noted that "The inconsistencies in Vormawor's narrative raise eyebrows and cast a shadow of uncertainty on his credibility. Despite persistent threats, his failure to produce the purported evidence appears suspicious at best. In the court of public opinion, these actions raise questions about the veracity of his claims.

The Ministry's statement indicates that it is only fair for the good people of Ghana to expect evidence when an individual makes substantial allegations and subsequently appears to alter the details of their account. The burden of proof lies with the accuser; in this case, Vormawor needs to step up and substantiate his claims. If he indeed possesses a recording of the alleged bribery attempt, it is in his best interest, and the interest of transparency and truth, to release it. In a society that values accountability, making accusations without providing the necessary evidence to support them is not enough.

It expains that If Vormawor wishes to regain the trust and respect of the public, he must take up the challenge and produce the evidence he claims to possess.