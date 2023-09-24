ModernGhana logo
$1m bribe: Integrity of Barker-Vormawor questioned for holding onto audio evidence for 3 years

Sustainability, Climate and Social Innovation Advisor, Enam Akoetey has raised issues about the decision by #FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to hold onto evidence about the alleged bribery attempt from National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

During an interview with the media on the sidelines of #OccupyJulorbiHouse, Mr. Barker-Vormawor alleged that he was in the past offered $1 million by the Minister for him to stop his activism.

Subsequently, the Ministry of National Security in a statement released on September 22 rejected the claims describing it as " false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians".

Speaking to Joy News in an interview on Saturday, Oliver Barker-Vormawor hit back at the Ministry insisting that he has evidence to back his allegation and will release it to the media.

According to Enam Akoetey who also contributed to the Joy News programme, the fact that Oliver Baker-Vormawor sat on the audio evidence for three years brings his integrity into question.

He argued why would it take him two to three years for him to publish this audio?

“There are a lot of claims going out and I am saying that they are all about integrity. If you are saying that a lot of people called you to say that don’t publish something, the question is if you are a person that is value-driven, would you listen to them or say –I hear what you are asking me to do but it is the wrong thing so I am going to defy you and publish?” Enam Akoetey said in his submission.

Since claiming that he has audio evidence for the allegedly $1 million bribe from the National Security Minister, many Ghanaians on social media have piled pressure on Oliver Barker-Vormawor to release the tape.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

