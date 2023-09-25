Private Basic Schools cry foul over unfair school placement system

The General Supervisor of Holywell International School located at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality, Mr. Emmanuel Oheneba Nana Kwesi Tawiah has on behalf of operators of private basic schools made a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service to as a matter of urgency reform the school placement system.

"One of the major challenges facing private basic institutions in the country is the unfair school placement system because parents have started withdrawing their wards soon after JHS 2 to public basic schools for the reason that they want better schools for their wards.

"This system of giving priority to public basic schools over private schools is unfair. It is affecting the population of our schools, especially at the final year JHS 3 students.

"These students are all Ghanaians and ought to have their fair share of what they deserve from the nation. They can't be sidelined," he stated.

Mr. Emmanuel Oheneba Nana Kwesi Tawiah made this lamentation during the 2nd Annual Graduation Ceremony of Holywell International School at Agona Swedru on Thursday.

The General Supervisor expressed the hope that the Ghana Education Service (GES) will forward this appeal to the Government to take a second look at the negative effects of the present school placement system on private basic schools in the country.

In his annual report, the General Supervisor disclosed that Holywell International School which was established in 2018 with just two children can now boast of 257 pupils from Nursery to Primary 6.

"Our Goal as academic educators is never limited to imparting academic knowledge alone, but to shape our students into responsible global citizens.

"Holywell International School always strived for excellence, nurturing young minds and moulding future leaders. We stand as a beacon of innovation and excellence, dedicated to providing a world-class education that prepares our students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

"We have built a community of passionate educators who are committed to nurturing the potential of every student who walks through our doors.

"Every classroom has a private washroom to enhance effective teaching and learning. The school is deeply involved in STEM education so we also have Robotics, Maths and Science and Creative Arts clubs as well as I. T Laboratory to enable our students to be abreast with global education.

"Our theme for this year's graduation ceremony is, 'Good Education, a Collective Responsibility' which serves as a reminder that education is not confined to the walls of a classroom or limited to the years spent in school. Education is a lifelong process thus parents have a role to play in their children's education," Nana Tawiah stressed.

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Seth D. Ansah lauded both school authorities and parents for their collective effort to mould the future leaders of the country.

He added his voice to the fair school placement system adding that children in private basic institutions have parents who pay taxes as their civil responsibility towards the development of the country, as such their children should benefit from their contribution to national development.

According to Dr. Ansah, the best legacy Ghana can leave for its future leaders is quality education.