Over 500 school kids in James Town get new school items

By Kwame Malcolm || Contributor
As schools re-opening draws near with parents of less privileged school-going children figuring out how to provide the basics for a new academic year for their kids, a great fortune has opened up for kids of James Town, a densely populated town in Greater Accra with the Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Resources, Angela List supporting over 500 school going kids to mark her birthday.

The Adamus CEO presented the kids with school bags, stationery and other educational materials as gifts after winning and dining with them to show love.

The affable CEO and well known philanthropist, has been the initiator of the Women Empowerment (WE) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region resulting in over 90 women being equipped with lifetime skills such as beauty technology, hairdressing, cosmetic science, make-up, millinery as well providing accessories and needed funds for them to financially independent.

Madam Angela List speaking during the presentation of school bags and other educational materials said “The presentation is to support parents and guardians who are preparing for the re-opening of our children in this academic year.”

Education, she said is important as it teaches values and helps in the development of society.

“Education, helps a person hone their communication skills by learning how to read, write, speak and listen among others and encourages parents to let their children’s education be their priority at all times.

“Celebrating another birthday is a blessing and achievement, I feel honoured to celebrate the day with these children; without them this special day wouldn’t have been I success. I thank them so much for sharing in my joy,” Madam List stated.

