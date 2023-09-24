ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Provide evidence to back $1million National Security Minister bribe claims – Issah Fuseini challenges Barker-Vormawor

Social News Provide evidence to back 1million National Security Minister bribe claims – Issah Fuseini challenges Barker-Vormawor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North constituency, Issah Fuseini, has challenged the convener of the pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, to provide evidence to back his claims of attempts by the government to offer him money and appointments to stop his activism.

Barker-Vormawor alleged that he and his colleagues rejected the government’s offer after meeting the National Security Minister at a secret location. However, the Ministry of National Security has denied these allegations.

In an interview on Big Issue on Citi TV, Fuseini expressed surprise that Barker-Vormawor has not yet provided any evidence to support his claims.

“There are people in charge of our security, they have intelligence much more than we do. Like the issue Oliver [Vormawor] is talking about, his engagement with National Security and all of that. People engage with National security at all sorts of levels.

“And I tell you, if people come out to tell what has been discussed, it just leaves us very open. If the National Security apparatus engages you on a particular issue, and you come up with it. This bribery thing and all of that is another thing.

“They [Ministry] have given a statement, and they are challenging. You say you have recordings. There’s a challenge that has been thrown at Oliver and I would have expected that by now, he would have released whatever recordings he has, for us to know where they emerge, what discussion they had, and what offers were made to him. I’m very interested to know it,” Fuseini said.

On Wednesday, September 20, the police filed an injunction application preventing the #FixTheCountry movement from proceeding with a planned protest.

The group leaders insisted on going ahead with the protest, and on Thursday, September 21, 49 members of the group were arrested, including a BBC journalist and his cameraman.

Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo was also roughed up by the police on Thursday.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

No casualty in Ofankor 3-storey building collapse No casualty in Ofankor 3-storey building collapse

1 hour ago

Addo Kufuor angry over 1.2bn richest man tag, threatens court action Addo Kufuor angry over $1.2bn richest man tag, threatens court action

1 hour ago

VRA to increase spillage Of Akosombo and Kpong Dams VRA to increase spillage Of Akosombo and Kpong Dams

1 hour ago

Fixing The Country Movement threatens to occupy Mahama office over Airbus Scandal Fixing The Country Movement threatens to occupy Mahama office over Airbus Scanda...

1 hour ago

Provide evidence to back 1million National Security Minister bribe claims – Issah Fuseini challenges Barker-Vormawor Provide evidence to back $1million National Security Minister bribe claims – Iss...

1 hour ago

Police to meet occupyjulorbi House organisers for debriefing after 3-day protest Police to meet #occupyjulorbi House organisers for debriefing after 3-day protes...

4 hours ago

Professor Steve Hankeleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo a masterclass of economic incompetence’ – US Economist Prof Steve Ha...

5 hours ago

Lets collectively upscale suicide preventive measures – Tema Health Directorate Let’s collectively upscale suicide preventive measures – Tema Health Directorate

5 hours ago

Ask your doctors questions regarding medications they're prescribing for you — IMaH Pharmacists Ask your doctors questions regarding medications they're prescribing for you — I...

5 hours ago

Expand GAMAGKMA project to other areas of the country – M-CODe Expand GAMA/GKMA project to other areas of the country – M-CODe

Just in....
body-container-line