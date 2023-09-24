ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Akufo-Addo a masterclass of economic incompetence’ – US Economist Prof Steve Hanke on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’

Headlines Professor Steve Hankeleft and President Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Professor Steve Hanke[left] and President Akufo-Addo

Renowned US economist Professor Steve Hanke has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo over Ghana's economic crisis, calling him a "masterclass of economic incompetence."

In a tweet on Saturday, September 23, Prof. Hanke said the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests stem from the president's mismanagement of the economy.

“The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in Ghana are rolling right along. Ghanaians have completely blocked off the 37 Roundabout, also known as the Akuafo Intersection, in Accra. PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO = A MASTERCLASS IN ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the protest organized by pressure group Democracy Hub intensified on the third day as several top celebrities joined the protest on Saturday, September 23.

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy, rappers like M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, Kwaw Kese and others joined the protest at the 37 Military Hospital roundabout which stretched into the late hours of the night.

“These are the things that make a nation great and as much as I sing in my songs, I want to live and that is why I am here,” Stonebwoy said, lamenting challenges like galamsey.

Other celebrities shared similar sentiments, calling on leaders to address the country's challenges.

Members of the 3-day protest wanted to picket at the Jubilee House, the presidential residence, to voice displeasure over "misgovernance" and the high cost of living.

Police arrested about 49 protestors on Thursday, the first day, detaining them for 12 hours.

But organizers and angry citizens persisted, though prevented from occupying Jubilee House by police barricades.

The protest highlighted growing public discontent over economic hardship and perceived leadership failures.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Steve Hankeleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo a masterclass of economic incompetence’ – US Economist Prof Steve Ha...

2 hours ago

Lets collectively upscale suicide preventive measures – Tema Health Directorate Let’s collectively upscale suicide preventive measures – Tema Health Directorate

2 hours ago

Ask your doctors questions regarding medications they're prescribing for you — IMaH Pharmacists Ask your doctors questions regarding medications they're prescribing for you — I...

2 hours ago

Expand GAMAGKMA project to other areas of the country – M-CODe Expand GAMA/GKMA project to other areas of the country – M-CODe

16 hours ago

Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi Ghana presently at the last stage of imperialism; leaders come to power to steal...

16 hours ago

Day 3: We'll find alternative route to the seat of gov't - Barker-Vormawor Day 3: We'll find alternative route to the seat of gov't - Barker-Vormawor

16 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: D-Black joins protesters for Day 3 of demo #OccupyJulorbiHouse: D-Black joins protesters for Day 3 of demo

16 hours ago

UER: Mahama Ayariga condemns shooting in Pusiga U/E/R: Mahama Ayariga condemns shooting in Pusiga

16 hours ago

We've succeeded in making a once clean Ghana another word for corruption –Togbe Afede We've succeeded in making a once clean Ghana another word for corruption –Togbe ...

16 hours ago

Jubilee House the safest place to protest – Bernard Mornah hits back at police Jubilee House the safest place to protest – Bernard Mornah hits back at police

Just in....
body-container-line