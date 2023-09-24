‘Akufo-Addo a masterclass of economic incompetence’ – US Economist Prof Steve Hanke on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’

Renowned US economist Professor Steve Hanke has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo over Ghana's economic crisis, calling him a "masterclass of economic incompetence."

In a tweet on Saturday, September 23, Prof. Hanke said the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests stem from the president's mismanagement of the economy.

“The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in Ghana are rolling right along. Ghanaians have completely blocked off the 37 Roundabout, also known as the Akuafo Intersection, in Accra. PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO = A MASTERCLASS IN ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the protest organized by pressure group Democracy Hub intensified on the third day as several top celebrities joined the protest on Saturday, September 23.

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy, rappers like M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, Kwaw Kese and others joined the protest at the 37 Military Hospital roundabout which stretched into the late hours of the night.

“These are the things that make a nation great and as much as I sing in my songs, I want to live and that is why I am here,” Stonebwoy said, lamenting challenges like galamsey.

Other celebrities shared similar sentiments, calling on leaders to address the country's challenges.

Members of the 3-day protest wanted to picket at the Jubilee House, the presidential residence, to voice displeasure over "misgovernance" and the high cost of living.

Police arrested about 49 protestors on Thursday, the first day, detaining them for 12 hours.

But organizers and angry citizens persisted, though prevented from occupying Jubilee House by police barricades.

The protest highlighted growing public discontent over economic hardship and perceived leadership failures.