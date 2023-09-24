Let’s collectively upscale suicide preventive measures – Tema Health Directorate

It is crucial to upscale suicide preventive measures and offers alternative solutions to human challenges, the Tema Health Directorate has disclosed, as it intensifies efforts to educate the public on alternative means to avoid suicide.

The Tema Health Directorate has rolled out a holistic programme to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 (WSPD), which seeks to raise awareness about the risk factors, causes of suicide, and ways out.

Mr. Pious Tay, the Mental Health Coordinator, described suicide as a significant public health issue by creating awareness, promoting knowledge, and encouraging conversations that can help send a message of hope to those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"A Renewed Worldwide Commitment to Prevent Suicide: Creating Hope Through Action" is the triennial theme for the WSPD from 2021 to 2023, commemorated in September each year,” he said.

Suicide prevention advocacy is aimed at continually encouraging people to hope, create a sense of possibility, and create a place of solution while strengthening prevention through strategies at all levels of society.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

He added that the Tema Metro Health Directorate, as part of the activities to commemorate suicide prevention month, has embarked on a series of educational campaigns in various Senior High Schools and Junior High Schools to educate the youth on how to handle suicide tendencies and other mental health issues.

Mr. Tay further explained that media programmes promoting suicide awareness and prevention while spreading information to the general public about decreasing stigma around suicide will also be undertaken to celebrate the day.

Adding to that, the media plays a crucial role in raising awareness and providing information about suicide prevention by demystifying the topic, sharing accurate information, and promoting resources.

"The media can help individuals recognize warning signs and offer support to those in need. It is therefore important for media outlets to handle this sensitive topic responsibly and provide resources for those seeking help," he said.

According to Mr. Tay, one's expression of feeling trapped, substance abuse, withdrawal from friends, relationship loss, health crisis, business breakdown, expression of hopelessness, and depression are common acts that are signs of an attempt at suicide.

He urged that as World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a critical platform to raise awareness about suicide risk factors, causes, prevention strategies, and the importance of mental health by educating the public and promoting resources, this day will contribute to reducing the incidence of suicides and suicide attempts.

"It is essential to continue these efforts to create a supportive environment and provide help to those who need it. It is a collective effort, and so we want all to spark conversations about suicide, show interest in one another, and make remarkable statements in the lives of others".

Dr. Sally Quartey, Tema Metro Health Director, explained that WSPD was first introduced by the International Association of Suicide Prevention (IASP) and noted that this year’s awareness creation is on the global theme "Creating Hope through Action".

