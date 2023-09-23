Ghana presently at the last stage of imperialism; leaders come to power to steal – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi

Political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has opined that he believes Ghana is currently experiencing a leadership crisis.

According to him, the country just like many other African countries is at the last stage of imperialism as predicted by Founder Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking to Nhyira FM in an interview, Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi said politics have deteriorated to its worst state where people come into leadership positions just to steal and elevate the status of themselves and their families.

“Ghana is in a leadership crisis because all the leaders emerging are not conscious, and by consciousness, I mean pan-Africanism consciousness. African socialism is what I’m referring to.

“We are presently at the last stage of imperialism, as Nkrumah predicted, because our leaders have become so dis-empathetic. They have no consciousness that the African mind, the African brain, the African intellectual, the African continent, and the African community must be built.

“When they assume power, governance becomes a family business. They steal money to secure themselves and elevate their businesses and family status,” Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi said.

He said it is shocking to see Ministers own buildings and other properties just a year in office.

The political science lecturer is of the view that for things to change for Ghana to move forward, there should be room for learned and dedicated young minds to serve.