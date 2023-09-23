Oliver Barker-Vormawor vows to release audio to expose Kan-Dapaah’s alleged $1 million bribe

23.09.2023 LISTEN

Convener of Democracy Hub, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the press release from the Ministry of National Security denying the $1 million dollar bribe allegedly offered by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The Ministry in its release on Friday, September 22, said “This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his "activism".

“While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security, and Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns, it must be stated emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its "activism".

“The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians,” parts of the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

Speaking to Joy News on Saturday morning, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor stressed that he stands by what he said and has a recording to back the $1 million offer.

He said he would release the audio into the public domain to prove the allegation.

“The Minister of National Security has issued a statement claiming that I was met with other FixTheCountry conveners and other stakeholders. I want to put it on record that the meeting I am talking about happened exclusively between myself and the Minister for National Security where that offer was made to me.

“I will release an audio into the public domain, which would confirm that the Minister invited me to a secret safe house location, that we should have an individual meeting between him and myself, at which meeting he made that offer to myself. No other FixThecountry convener was involved there,” Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor said.

Meanwhile, the activist has hit the street with thousands of Ghanaians today for Day 3 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The demonstration is to protest against corruption and demand accountability from the government.