23.09.2023

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: D-Black joins protesters for Day 3 of demo

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has joined members of the political pressure group, Democracy Hub on the third and final day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration today, Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The three-day demonstration against the high cost of living, leadership failure in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (#FixTheMotorWay), galamsey, corruption and greed began on Thursday, September 21, with some protesters arrested by the police.

On the second day of the protests, celebrities including E.L., Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy, and John Dumelo joined in.

Speaking to Citi TV, D-Black, known in real life as Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, who is one of the celebrities to join the protesters at the 37 Trotro Station to embark on the third and final day of the demonstration today said he is there to protest because he is tired of seeing the youth suffer.

The ”Seihor” rapper clarified that his involvement in the protest was driven solely by his concern as a Ghanaian citizen and not as a celebrity.

He called on the government to take action to address the country’s problems and urged the protesters to remain peaceful and determined.

By Reagan Mends

