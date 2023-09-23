ModernGhana logo
U/E/R: Mahama Ayariga condemns shooting in Pusiga

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has voiced his strong condemnation of the recent horrific shooting incident in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

On Thursday, September 21, two buses were targeted, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine passengers.

The assailants blocked the buses traveling from Cinkaasi in neighboring Togo to Bawku at the Gbewaa College of Education police barrier and carried out the fatal attack. This cowardly act, which claimed the lives of six women and three men while leaving around 15 others injured, has been vehemently condemned by Mr Ayariga.

In a statement, Mr Ayariga described the shooting as 'unacceptable' and emphasized the need for a halt to such senseless acts that undermine the recent improvements in security in Bawku and its vicinity.

He called for a strong response from the security forces to prevent retaliatory acts and ensure the safety of travelers in the region.

Mr Ayariga also commended the security agencies for their efforts in minimizing casualties during this tragic event and urged them to take urgent steps to enhance security for travelers in the Bawku and Walewale areas and their surroundings.

Source: Classfmonline.com

