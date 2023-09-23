2 Garrison Takoradi gets ultra modern veterinary clinic

An ultramodern veterinary clinic has been commissioned at 2 Garrison Takoradi on Friday, 22 September, 2023.

The Clinic known as the Armed Forces Veterinary Services represents the Military High Command’s vision to create a state-of-the art facility dedicated to the health and well-being of animals.

The new clinic which is situated at Air Force Base Takoradi, has a pharmacy, laboratory, theatre, and 3 offices and it’s intended to provide veterinary services for personnel and the entire western Region.

The vetrinary clinic would be manned by a team of veterinarians, technicians and staff who would work tirelessly to provide clinical expertise, care and support to all kinds of animals.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Military high command, the general public and other stakeholders.