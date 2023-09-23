ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2 Garrison Takoradi gets ultra modern veterinary clinic

By By reporter
Health 2 Garrison Takoradi gets ultra modern veterinary clinic
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An ultramodern veterinary clinic has been commissioned at 2 Garrison Takoradi on Friday, 22 September, 2023.

923202334845-uypcsferrm-38158247810360880540755952888778070623862206n

The Clinic known as the Armed Forces Veterinary Services represents the Military High Command’s vision to create a state-of-the art facility dedicated to the health and well-being of animals.

923202334846-otkvn0y442-38163858110361126307398042242529694948603217n

The new clinic which is situated at Air Force Base Takoradi, has a pharmacy, laboratory, theatre, and 3 offices and it’s intended to provide veterinary services for personnel and the entire western Region.

923202334847-k5grj7u2h1-38244351310361117774065564769775594965426638n

The vetrinary clinic would be manned by a team of veterinarians, technicians and staff who would work tirelessly to provide clinical expertise, care and support to all kinds of animals.

923202334845-0g730m4yxs-38157321410361119274065412897203381758560865n

The ceremony was attended by members of the Military high command, the general public and other stakeholders.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Dome-Kwabenya: NDC Women Organizer slams her deputy for endorsing Adwoa Safo Dome-Kwabenya: NDC Women Organizer slams her deputy for endorsing Adwoa Safo

4 hours ago

Mohbad body exhumed amid protests for justice Mohbad body exhumed amid protests for justice

4 hours ago

Bawumia suspends campaign for limited voter registration exercise Bawumia suspends campaign for limited voter registration exercise

4 hours ago

NPP Elections Committee release guidelines for November 4 presidential race NPP Elections Committee release guidelines for November 4 presidential race

4 hours ago

Water crisis to hit parts of Accra Water crisis to hit parts of Accra

4 hours ago

Influx of Chinese tanker trucks will kill local businesses – Kwame Jantuah warns Influx of Chinese tanker trucks will kill local businesses – Kwame Jantuah warns

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament MP for Banatama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye Former Bantama MP Daniel Okyem Aboagye dies at 49

17 hours ago

Ghanas public debt balloons to GH575.5bn Ghana’s public debt balloons to GH₵575.5bn

17 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: OccupyGhana condemn arrests of demonstrators #OccupyJulorbiHouse: OccupyGhana condemn arrests of demonstrators 

18 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: If you were assaulted bring evidence – Police charges protestors #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: If you were assaulted bring evidence – Police charges ...

Just in....
body-container-line