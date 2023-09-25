OccupyJulorbiHouse: NDC USA Youth Wing condemn Police brutality on protestors

The Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the United States of America has expressed concern about the recent incidents of police brutality on demonstrators of OccupyJulorbiHouse.

In a statement signed by the US chapter Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Issah Abudu stated that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental principles of any democratic society, and it is essential that these rights are upheld and protected.

He condemns any use of excessive force or violence by law enforcement agencies against peaceful demonstrators He added that that such actions not only violate the rights of individuals but also undermine the trust between the community and the police.

He calls on the authorities in Ghana to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into these incidents and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“It is crucial to ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained in de-escalation techniques and respect for human rights,” Emmanuel Issah Abudu stated.

All parties involved he said should engage in peaceful dialogue to address the concerns of the demonstrators.

The US Youth wing he said stands in solidarity with the people of Ghana and calls for the protection of their rights and freedoms.

According to him, the police and the youth must work in togetherness towards a more just and inclusive society where the rule of law is upheld, and the rights of all citizens respected.