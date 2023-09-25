ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: NDC USA Youth Wing condemn Police brutality on protestors

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
General News OccupyJulorbiHouse: NDC USA Youth Wing condemn Police brutality on protestors
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the United States of America has expressed concern about the recent incidents of police brutality on demonstrators of OccupyJulorbiHouse.

In a statement signed by the US chapter Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Issah Abudu stated that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental principles of any democratic society, and it is essential that these rights are upheld and protected.

He condemns any use of excessive force or violence by law enforcement agencies against peaceful demonstrators He added that that such actions not only violate the rights of individuals but also undermine the trust between the community and the police.

He calls on the authorities in Ghana to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into these incidents and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“It is crucial to ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained in de-escalation techniques and respect for human rights,” Emmanuel Issah Abudu stated.

All parties involved he said should engage in peaceful dialogue to address the concerns of the demonstrators.

The US Youth wing he said stands in solidarity with the people of Ghana and calls for the protection of their rights and freedoms.

According to him, the police and the youth must work in togetherness towards a more just and inclusive society where the rule of law is upheld, and the rights of all citizens respected.

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Macron's announcement appeared to end two months of French defiance over the coup in Niger. By Ian LANGSDON AFP France withdrawing ambassador, troops from Niger after coup: Macron

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing jabs #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no concrete basis for 3-day demo – NPP Youth Wing...

3 hours ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns late former MP for Bantama

3 hours ago

Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP Alan Kyerematen to ditch NPP

8 hours ago

Police apology for Ocuppy Jubilee House protest disruptions Police apology for ‘Ocuppy Jubilee House’ protest disruptions 

8 hours ago

Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance Ghana Water urge consumers to store water ahead of pipeline maintenance 

8 hours ago

The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede The growing frustration among the youth frightening — Togbe Afede

9 hours ago

Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor Release audio of Kan Dapaah’s $1m bribe and stop the long talk – Ghanaians chase...

9 hours ago

1m bribe: Integrity of Barker-Vormawor questioned for holding onto audio evidence for 3 years $1m bribe: Integrity of Barker-Vormawor questioned for holding onto audio eviden...

Just in....
body-container-line