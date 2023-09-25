Post trained teachers to private schools — Jesus Cares Owner

Post trained teachers from public teacher training colleges to private schools at the pre-tertiary level, the Proprietress of Obuasi-based Jesus Cares school Dr. Amina Achiaa Asiedu Amoah has said.

According to the retired educationist, private schools continue to play significant roles in the development of education in the country hence the need for government to extend support to them.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the 2nd speech and prize giving day and graduation ceremony, Dr. Asiedu Amoah emphasized that the private schools have chalked tremendous successes over the years amidst some challenges.

She noted that they will welcome support from the Ministry of Education by posting trained teachers to undertake their national service in private schools or deploy them on permanent basis.

She said through that, the trained teachers can pass on their experience to the private schools.

The Proprietress also appealed to government to also provide approved textbooks to the private schools. "It is sometimes difficult to access the approved textbooks to teach the children. This is where government can come in to assist."

Speaking on the theme for the celebration "Academic and Moral Excellence towards National Development: the Role of Stakeholders," Dr. Asiedu Amoah said academic excellence is not merely about achieving high grades but it is about nurturing well-rounded individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society.

She said stakeholders in the educational system have a duty to play in shaping the educational landscape and fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.

She said the school has chalked enormous successes since it was established in August, 2000. "The school became 2nd in the 54th Independence March past in Obuasi, 1st position in 2027, 1st position in the NCCE quiz in 2023. Our school was again ranked 2nd in the 2010 BECE in the Obuasi Municipality," she stressed.

She commended the PTA Executives, management and teachers of the school for their commitment to providing high quality and inclusive education to the students.

The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education George Alfred Koomson on his part intimated that it was imperative that premium is also put on the moral aspect of education and not focused only on academics.

He added his voice to calls for stakeholders to play their roles effectively to ensure that moral values are instilled in school children.

"All the social agents in the society like teachers, school administration, parents, church, mosque and other members of the community need to be vociferous in championing the cause of children to be responsible adults in the society," he emphasised.

The occasion saw the graduation of 35 kids who were transitioning from KG2 to Primary 1.