Bono East Minister cuts sod for construction of public employment centre at Atebubu

The Bono East regional minister Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan has cut sod for the construction of a single storey public employment center in Atebubu.

The building which will provide a one-stop service to both employers and prospective employees will comprise offices, conference and ICT rooms as well as other ancillary facilities. It is expected to be completed in six months.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan said the facility will go a long way to deepen decentralization as it will bring a very important service to the doorsteps of the people in the eastern part of the region.

Whiles expressing his gratitude to the Hon. Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Hon. Ignatius Bafour Awuah for his instrumentality in ensuring that the project sees the light of day, he thanked the Atebubu traditional council for their continuous cooperation leading to the development of the municipality.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu advised the contractor Otensco Construction Company to work hard to ensure that the stipulated completion time is met.

Present was a delegation from the Atebubu traditional council led by its acting President Nana Kwabena Kyere III.