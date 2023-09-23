Water crisis to hit parts of Accra

Areas being served by the Kpong Treatment Plant will have an interruption in water supply from September 24 to 28 to enable engineers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to work on the transmission pipeline.

The areas that will be affected by this exercise include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.

The GWCL in a statement issued in Accra on Friday said that in “April 2021, the GWCL announced to the public, that the main 42-inch transmission pipeline was weak and as a result gave way frequently due to the high volumes and pressure in the pipeline thereby making the company lose a lot of water and revenue.”

“The work involved in changing the pipeline is capital intensive, therefore, Management has resolved to change the weak portions of the line to reduce cost and to maintain the integrity of the transmission pipeline. This repair work will also reduce the inconvenience of frequent interruption of supply to customers and ensure long-term reliability of water supply.”

“GWCL is, therefore, entreating customers in the above-stated areas to store enough water during the period in which the works will be carried out.

“Management also assures customers that water supply will resume as soon as the works are completed. The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted,” the statement added.

-Citi Newsroom