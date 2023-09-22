ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.09.2023 Headlines

Alan to speak on next step Monday

Alan to speak on next step Monday
22.09.2023 LISTEN

Failed flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is set to address the public on his political step this coming Monday, September 25.

The decision follows his withdrawal from the upcoming NPP presidential race, citing instances of intimidation towards his supporters during the recent Super Delegates’ Conference.

Having consulted with his family, well-wishers, stakeholders, and interest groups, Kyerematen will provide insights into his future involvement in Ghanaian politics during his speech.

The former Trade and Industry Minister expressed his concerns over the skewed nature of the Super Delegates’ Conference, stating that it favored one particular aspirant.

He referenced pronouncements made by leading NPP members both before and after the elections, which also supported his observations.

Kyerematen emphasized the unprecedented levels of intimidation witnessed by a significant number of delegates across the 16 regions of Ghana, calling it a dark spot in the history of the party's internal elections.

Highlighting an incident where his polling agent in the North East Region suffered severe eye damage, he condemned acts of violence and collusion reported in other voting centers. Kyerematen expressed his commitment to the safety and well-being of those who work for him and with him, vowing to fight for their interests.

Questioning the party’s path towards potential self-destruction, Kyerematen expressed doubts that similar circumstances would not persist or intensify in the next round of elections. Consequently, he officially announced his honorable withdrawal from the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Kyerematen conveyed his well-wishes to the remaining aspirants and expressed gratitude towards his family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and his supporters in Ghana and around the world.

He reassured them that the battle was in the hands of the Lord, and those who patiently waited upon Him would be rewarded.

The veteran politician, commonly known as Alan Cash, has been actively vying for the NPP flagbearership since 2007. Despite his expectations of securing a top-two position in the Super Delegates’ Conference, he finished third with 95 votes, as Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, took the second lead with 132 votes.

Sources indicate that Kyerematen had planned to withdraw from the NPP race altogether and pursue the 2024 presidential race as an independent candidate, distancing himself from the party.

Recent speculation was that he was flirting with the defeated CPP flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet.

-DGN online

Top Stories

4 hours ago

We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – National Security Minister denies offering 1m bribe to Oliver We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – Nation...

4 hours ago

Freedom Jacob Caesar, Ghanaian Real Estate Mogul #OccupyJulorbiHouse: This demonstrating courage is what we’ve been waiting for –...

4 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2024 —Mustapha Gbande alleges [VIDEO]: ‘NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2...

4 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police Service to protesters #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police ...

4 hours ago

Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC showdown —Nana Akomea ‘Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC ‘showdown’ — Nana Akomea

4 hours ago

The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; hes best material to change Ghana —Allotey Jacobs ‘The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; he’s best material to chan...

4 hours ago

Claim 1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism false – National Security Claim $1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism f...

4 hours ago

AU troops are due to hand over full security responsibility to Somali forces by the end of next year. By STRINGER AFPFile Somalia seeks three-month delay in AU force drawdown: letter

5 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women

5 hours ago

64 of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study 64% of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study

Just in....
body-container-line