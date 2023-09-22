ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't use mosquito nets to ferment cocoa beans – Farmers told

Agriculture Don't use mosquito nets to ferment cocoa beans – Farmers told
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Cocoa farmers have been urged to desist from using mosquito nets and polythene bags to ferment cocoa beans.

They should rather continue to use plantain and banana leaves to ferment and preserve their cocoa beans to help maintain the quality of their produce.

Mr Emmanuel Kloboni, Adansi South District Cocoa Extension Officer, made the call at a farmers' field school organized for cocoa farmers at Worakesemu, near Adansi Fumsu in the district.

He said the Ghanaian cocoa bean was noted for its premium quality, and there was the need for farmers to maintain that image to attract higher prices on the international cocoa market.

Mr Kloboni stressed the need for farmers to maintain farm hygiene and harvest their produce according to the approved methods and standards.

Mr Denis Okofo Darteh, District Cocoa Officer, urged the farmers to practice hand pollination to help make their cocoa trees to produce more pods.

He called on farmers to invest in their farms to benefit from increased yields and higher incomes.

Mr Darteh said the farmers needed to work hard to increase production since the price of cocoa had been increased substantially in order to earn more income to cater for their families.

Mr Francis Sogbo, whose farm was used for exhibition during the school, thanked the government for the new cocoa producer price and urged farmers to continue to work hard to increase their yields.

GNA

Top Stories

4 hours ago

We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – National Security Minister denies offering 1m bribe to Oliver We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – Nation...

4 hours ago

Freedom Jacob Caesar, Ghanaian Real Estate Mogul #OccupyJulorbiHouse: This demonstrating courage is what we’ve been waiting for –...

4 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2024 —Mustapha Gbande alleges [VIDEO]: ‘NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2...

4 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police Service to protesters #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police ...

4 hours ago

Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC showdown —Nana Akomea ‘Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC ‘showdown’ — Nana Akomea

4 hours ago

The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; hes best material to change Ghana —Allotey Jacobs ‘The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; he’s best material to chan...

4 hours ago

Claim 1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism false – National Security Claim $1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism f...

4 hours ago

AU troops are due to hand over full security responsibility to Somali forces by the end of next year. By STRINGER AFPFile Somalia seeks three-month delay in AU force drawdown: letter

5 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women

5 hours ago

64 of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study 64% of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study

Just in....
body-container-line